Thrust on preventing violence against women, children



A view-exchange meeting on violence against women and children being held in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

The meeting was organized in the conference room of the deputy commissioner. District administration and Directorate of Woman Affairs jointly organized it. DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest.

The speakers at the meeting said, violence against women and children and early marriage must have to be prevented at any cost.

Women participation in the mainstream development is the commitment and a priority issue of the government, they added.

To ensure women's human rights, all sorts of actions will have to be taken in the district in a coordinated manner, they further said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain and Deputy Director of Woman Affairs Md Zakir Hosain were present as special guests. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) Munira Parvin.

Among others, government officials, women activists of NGOs, and journalists were present at the meeting.





