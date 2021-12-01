Video
Home Countryside

Female banker crushed under train in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: A female banker was crushed under a train at Dingadoba Rail Crossing in Rajpara Police Station (PS) area of the city on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dolly Parveen, 28, wife of Abdus Sabur. She was posted at Haragram Branch of Grameen Bank in Paba Upazila of the district.
She died as a train hit her around 7:45 am.
Rakibul Hassan, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Railway PS, said a Chapainawabganj-bound train from Rajshahi hit her at Dingadoba Rail Crossing at around 7:45am while she was crossing the rail line; she died on the spot.  
Being informed, police recovered her body.
An unnatural death case has been filed with the Railway PS in this connection, the OC added.


