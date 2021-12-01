Businessman dies in trawler capsize

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Nov 30: A businessman died while four others were injured in a passenger trawler capsize, which was hit by a passenger launch MV Tipu-12, in the Chhota Pona River in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday at 2:45 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid Gomasta, 65, son of late Shamser Ali of Kolardoania Belua Mokarjor Village of Nazirpur Upazila under the district. The injured passengers are Abdul Kuddus Hawladar, Suman Gomasta and Masud.

Suman and Masud said, after selling various species of vegetable saplings they were going from Bhandaria Bazar to Boithaghataye in Nazirpur on Sunday in the morning. On the way when their trawler reached the Chingriah Bazar along the river, the Dhaka-bound MV Tipu-12 leaving the Bhandaria Launch Station hit in the middle of the trawler from the back. The wooden trawler got broken and sung.

Seriously injured Abdur Rashid and others were admitted to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex. But he died while being treated. Right thigh of Abdul Kuddus Hawladar got broken, and he was referred to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment. Others were given primary treatment in the upazila hospital.

Witnesses said, in the Chhoto Pona River, MV Tipu-12 and Farhan-10 launches got into racing speed to move desperately. Due to the race, the accident occurred.

On-duty doctor of the upazila hospital, Dr. Rafat Hossain said, Abdur Rashid died while going under treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas said, the deceased's son Suman Gomasta lodged a case against the launch (MV Tipu-12) and its driver with the PS on Sunday night.

Body of Abdur Rashid was sent to the morgue in Pirojpur for an autopsy report, OC added.





