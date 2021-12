BARISHAL Nov 30: An under-trial prisoner of district central jail died on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Manir Hosssain, son of Nabin Hossain of Baroikaron Village in Nalchhiti Upazila of Jhalakati District. Manir was the accused in the case with BMP Airport Police Station.

Jail authority said on Sunday noon Manir fell sick, and he was rushed to SBMCH (Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital) where on-duty doctor declared him dead.