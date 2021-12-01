Three to walk gallows for killing minor girl

MADARIPUR, Nov 30: A court in the district on Monday convicted three persons and sentenced them to death for killing a minor girl in Rajoir Upazila in 2015.

The condemned convicts are: Rajib Hawlader, 41, Rimon Hossain alias Iman Gachhi, 32, and Shafiqul Islam Mollah, 31.

They were also fined Tk 5,000 each in the case.

District and Sessions Court Judge Nitai Chandra Saha handed down the verdict in presence OF one of accused in the dock.

However, the court acquitted Selim Hawlader as charges against him were not proved.

According to the prosecution, Aduri Akter, 5, daughter of Tuku Sarder of Sendia village, went to learn Arabic language to Sendia Jame Mosque in the morning of September 20, 215. Since then, she had been missing.

Later, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Rajoir Police Station accusing six persons.

Police arrested the mosque's imam Shafiqul and during initial questioning, he confessed to the killing.

According to information gleaned from him, police, later on, recovered the body in a sack beside the mosque.

The other accused were also arrested but they went into hiding after securing bail from the High Court.

After examining records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict, Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Siddiqur Rahman confirmed.







