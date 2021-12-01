Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AL-backed panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 30: Awami League backed Bangabandhu Ainjibi Parisad has swept the Khulna Bar Association election, bagging 12 posts out        of 14.
Ainjibi Parisad's candidates Saiful Islam and S M Tarique Mahmud Tara have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively in the polls held on Sunday at the district bar auditorium.
Among 1,375 registered voters, 1,231 cast their votes in the election.
Chairman of the three members' election conducting committee Advocate Liakat Ali Molla announced the result in the morning after counting vote.
According to the results, Saiful won president post, bagging 811 votes and Tara won general secretary post, getting 662 votes.
President candidate of BNP-Jamaat backed Sarbadoliya Ainjibi Oikya Parishad Sheikh Nurul Hasan Ruba got 398 votes and GS candidate Molla Moshiur Rahman Nannu got 508 votes.
AL backed other elected executive members are: G M Amanullah and Md Nazrul Islam (vice- presidents), Ashraful Alam Raju (library secretary), Tamima Latif Snighdha (literature and cultural secretary) and members Ashok Kumar Golder, Nowshin Rahman Barsha, Mehedi Hasan, Abdus Shafiq Molla Jhony, Sheikh Moniruzzaman Monir, Romana Tanha and Ranima Khatun.
BNP-Jamaat backed panel just won two posts including joint secretary post.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Date juice extractors busy at Patnitala
Mass killing day today at Kaliganj
Six detained in three districts
Two men murdered in two districts
Thrust on preventing violence against women, children
Female banker crushed under train in Rajshahi
Businessman dies in trawler capsize
A preparatory meeting on Victory Day being presided over by Kishoreganj DC


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft