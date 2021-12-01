AL-backed panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls

KHULNA, Nov 30: Awami League backed Bangabandhu Ainjibi Parisad has swept the Khulna Bar Association election, bagging 12 posts out of 14.

Ainjibi Parisad's candidates Saiful Islam and S M Tarique Mahmud Tara have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively in the polls held on Sunday at the district bar auditorium.

Among 1,375 registered voters, 1,231 cast their votes in the election.

Chairman of the three members' election conducting committee Advocate Liakat Ali Molla announced the result in the morning after counting vote.

According to the results, Saiful won president post, bagging 811 votes and Tara won general secretary post, getting 662 votes.

President candidate of BNP-Jamaat backed Sarbadoliya Ainjibi Oikya Parishad Sheikh Nurul Hasan Ruba got 398 votes and GS candidate Molla Moshiur Rahman Nannu got 508 votes.

AL backed other elected executive members are: G M Amanullah and Md Nazrul Islam (vice- presidents), Ashraful Alam Raju (library secretary), Tamima Latif Snighdha (literature and cultural secretary) and members Ashok Kumar Golder, Nowshin Rahman Barsha, Mehedi Hasan, Abdus Shafiq Molla Jhony, Sheikh Moniruzzaman Monir, Romana Tanha and Ranima Khatun.

BNP-Jamaat backed panel just won two posts including joint secretary post.












