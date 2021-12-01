Lower-middle-class consumers hiccup to afford sufficient food at Ishwardi

ISHWARDI, PABNA, Nov 30: In Ishwardi Upazila of the district, both lower and middle-class consumers, are in disarray. Due to their curtailed purchasing capacities, they can no longer afford adequate food intake. Their per day calorie intake is hampered.

Prices of all essentials have registered an upward trend in the upazila. But common consumers' income earnings are remaining low.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of consumers said, the price hike is prevailing across the country; it has cast a gloomy impact on essentials' markets.

"We are hiccupping to purchase commodities", they further said, adding, prices of edible oil, gas, rice, pulse, fish, meat, onion and others have gone up.

According to household sources, consumers cannot meet their daily food demands. Physicians said, people of lower-income and middle-income sections are likely to fall prey of malnutrition due to food quality problem; after developing malnourishment, they can lose their antibiotic capacities, and various diseases including corona might appear.

In a span of last two years, all essentials' prices have soared up crippling their purchasing capacities. In a compelling condition, many consumers have cut short their food purchases.

In different bazaars of Ishwardi Upazila, per kg carrot price has jumped to Tk 140 from Tk 100 one month back. Tomato price has increased to Tk 100 from 80, bottle gourd (per piece) price to Tk 50 from Tk 30, brinjal (per kg) price to Tk 90 from Tk 60, pointed gourd price to Tk 40 from Tk 30, chilli price to Tk 120 from Tk 90, cucumber price to Tk 50 from Tk 30, taro price to Tk 60 from Tk 40, potato price to Tk 25 from Tk 18, long bean price to Tk 80 from Tk 60, and sweet pumpkin price to Tk 40 from Tk 30.

Per litre bottled soya bean is selling at Tk 160, palm oil at Tk 144 and loose soya bean at Tk 200.

The price of Taaki (spotted snakehead) has increased to Tk 400 from Tk 350. Local Shingh (stinging catfish) price has increased to Tk 700 per kg from Tk 600, farm Singh to Tk 350 from Tk 300, local butterfly to Tk 1,000 from Tk 600, farm one to Tk 400 from Tk 300, Japanese fry to Tk 150 from Tk 120, local fry to Tk 400 from Tk 200, Shoul (snakehead Morreli) to Tk 650 from Tk 600, Tengra to Tk 400 from Tk 350, eel to Tk 600 from Tk 500, rui to Tk 250 from Tk 200, carp to Tk 300 from Tk 250, grass carp to Tk 220 from Tk 170, Tilapia to Tk 120 from Tk 80, Fungus to Tk 100 from Tk 80, and climbing fish to Tk 160 from Tk 120 per kg.

Poultry chicken price has increased to Tk 160 from Tk 110 per kg, Sonali chicken to Tk 300 from Tk 200, local (cross) chicken to Tk 320 from Tk 280, beef to Tk 550 from Tk 480, mutton to Tk 800 from Tk 700.

Grocer Imran Hossain in Ishward Bazar said, "The situation has reached the level that after purchasing vegetables, it falls short of money to buy fish. And meat does not match our lot."

Auto-rickshaw driver Samsul said, "We ate beef during Eid-ul-Azha. I would buy poultry if family members asked for. Now poultry price has increased by about Tk 70 per kg. I can no longer afford it."

Private job holder Rasel Mia in the municipality area said, "All essentials' prices have gone up. But the cut-salary during corona has not been re-adjusted."

Residential Medical Officer Dr. Shafiqul Islam Shamim of Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex said, an adult man requires at least 2,022 gram calorie per day while 1,600 calorie for an adult woman.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Asma Khan said, due to inadequate calorie intake, various diseases make nests in body."







