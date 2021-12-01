Video
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

MBL signs deal with Prime Islami Life Insurance

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed an agreement with Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited at Bank's Head Office in the capital recently, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Apel Mahmud, ACII (UK), Managing Director and CEO of Prime Islami Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Organizations.
As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disbursement of various claim settlement, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees salary, general expenditures, etc. through Online Banking, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking app "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking outlets, Debit and Credit card and other delivery channels.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO, Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO, Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO, Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO, Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILMD from MBL and Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, DMD and In Charge (Development Administration) were present
Kazi Abul Manjur, AMD & Company Secretary and Head of HR & Admin, Amir Faisal Mohammad Zakaria, EVP & In Charge (IT), Md. Shahidur Rahman, EVP & In Charge (Actuarial & Group Bima), Quazi Ahsan Ul Alam Ansary, EVP (F & A) and Babul Akter, VP (Mobile Banking) from Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited along with other high officials of both the Organizations were also present.



« PreviousNext »

