

MBL signs deal with Prime Islami Life Insurance

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Apel Mahmud, ACII (UK), Managing Director and CEO of Prime Islami Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Organizations.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disbursement of various claim settlement, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees salary, general expenditures, etc. through Online Banking, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking app "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking outlets, Debit and Credit card and other delivery channels.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO, Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO, Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO, Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO, Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILMD from MBL and Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, DMD and In Charge (Development Administration) were present

