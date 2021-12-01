

StanChart wins 3 Mastercard excellence awards

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP was the Chief Guest at the event attended among others by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Bank as the Special Guest; Helen LaFave, Charge d' affairs, U.S. Embassy Dhaka as the Guest of Honour and other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries and merchants from across the country, says a press release.

StanChart Bangladesh Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Sabbir Ahmed said, "Over the years, we have been consistently building on our pioneering legacy of having been the first to introduce Credit Cards in Bangladesh, with a wide range of credit card offerings that go beyond the ordinary and suit the evolving lifestyle needs of our clients. I am delighted that even during this challenging year, our team's pursuit of excellence has been recognized once again. We would like to thank our clients, regulators and the wider ecosystem for making this achievement possible."

With continuous innovation in products and solutions, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been pioneering the retail banking space in Bangladesh. Standard Chartered was the first Bank in the country to introduce Credit Cards. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh to promote alternate channel banking along with internet banking solutions for the retail customers. Continuing the pioneering streak, the Bank was the first to introduce an automated 24-hour call centre to address the needs of the clients day and night. Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country, offering a full range of financial services to cater to its clients' needs.



