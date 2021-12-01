Buisness Events

Turkish Business Council, Dhaka Chairperson Hulya Gedik (2nd from left) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from right) and Honorary Counsel of Turkey in Bangladesh Salahuddin Kashem Khan (extreme right), exchanges views with the traders at the World Trade Centre in the port city of Chittagong on Tuesday. Hulya Gedik led a 13-member Turkish delegation to the CCCI to explore possibilities of expansion of trade and investment between the two friendly countries.Raymotex Managing Director Mohammad Kamal Uddin receiving best exporter award from Planning Minister MA Mannan at The Best Indenting Service Exporters Award -2020 ceremony organised by the Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) held at a city hotel recently. BIAA awarded 11 indenting firms in recognition of their contribution to the service export sector.LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) holds a seminar titled 'Sustainable Concrete Technology and Cost Effective Building Solutions' inaugurated by Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, Sales & Marketing Director in Dhaka recently. Dr. Mohammad Abdul Kader, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, DUET was present as the guest speaker while Fakhruddin M. Khan, Head of Technical Services of LHBL. A total of seventy potential Engineers from different organizations based in Dhaka participated in the seminar held in the city. Fakhruddin M. Khan, Head of Technical Services of LHBL shared the features of company's products and its contribution towards effective and sustainable building solutions.BRAC Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DBH) Company Secretary Jasim Uddin receiving the tax card and crest on behalf of DBH, from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem for being one of the highest taxpayers in the country for fiscal 2020-21, at an event organized by the NBR at the Intercontinental, Dhaka recently.