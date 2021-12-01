Sea Pearl Hotel to run La Villa Western hotel in Dhaka

Sea Pearl Hotel, owner of Royal Tulip Hotel at Cox's Bazar, is going to operate another hotel on a rental agreement basis.

The hotel company on Tuesday announced that the board of directors of Sea Pearl Hotel has decided to operate the La Villa Western situated at Baridhara Diplomatic Zone in Dhaka.

The proposed hotel has a floor space of approximately 15,000 square feet, according to the disclosure that was posted today on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The 8-storied building has 26 rooms and two restaurants measuring 1,000 square feet and 1,700 square feet respectively.

Estimated total cost for renovation and other cost of the hotel is around Tk 1.5 crore.

The new hotel operation will contribute an additional estimated yearly revenue of around Tk 4 crore. Stocks of the hotel company was traded at Tk 42 at the DSEon Tuesday.













