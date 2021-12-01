BIAA Award giving ceremony held

Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) awarded 11 indenting firms on Monday in recognition of their contribution to the service export sector.

The award-winning firms are Zeeshan International Agencies, Bangkor Pulp & Paper Corporation, Reliance International, Z-2 Concern, Taqwa Trade International, DSM Commodities, Color Style Bangladesh, White Pearl International, Raymotex Corporation, Suez International and ZM Corporation.

'The Best Indenting Service Exporters Award -2020' ceremony was organised by the BIAA at a city hotel, with Planning Minister MA Mannan as chief guest.

Vice Chairman and CEO of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan attended the event as a guest of honour.

The programme was presided over by BIAA president Rafiqul Islam Masum.

In the award ceremony planning minister MA Mannan said the government is always trying to promote export and he assured the indentors to provide all kinds of supports in particular to make indenting service at zero value added tax.

Among others FBBCI and other chamber leaders were present in the award giving ceremony.
















