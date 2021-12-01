

Jamil Iqbal second highest taxpayer for FY’21

He was also awarded state honours by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for being selected as the highest taxpayer in the Sylhet region. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim presented him with a Tax card and Award at an event attended by Finance Minister A.H.M Mustafa Kamal MP as the Chief Guest.

Jamil Iqbal has been receiving the title of highest taxpayer of Sylhet region for the last seven years.











