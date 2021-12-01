Jamil Iqbal second highest taxpayer for FY’21

Video
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021
Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mohammad Jamil Iqbal, the owner of Jamil Iqbal Ltd., has become the second highest taxpayer in the country for the year 2020-21.
He was also awarded state honours by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for being selected as the highest taxpayer in the Sylhet region. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim presented him with a Tax card and Award at an event attended by Finance Minister A.H.M Mustafa Kamal MP  as the Chief Guest.
Jamil Iqbal has been receiving the title of highest taxpayer of Sylhet region for the last seven years.


