Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance inks Islamic CBS agreement with Leeds Corporation

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance inks Islamic CBS agreement with Leeds Corporation

Bangladesh Finance inks Islamic CBS agreement with Leeds Corporation

An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Finance and Leeds Corporation on Islamic Core Banking Solutions (CBS) at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Tuesday.
According to the agreement, Leeds Corporation will provide Shariah-based Islamic financing services to the customers of Islamic Wing of Bangladesh Finance from now on.
Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director, and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited, and Anisur Rahman Khan, Chief Marketing Officer of Leeds Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of their companies. Also, senior officials of Bangladesh Finance and Leeds Corporation were present on the occasion.
Bangladesh Finance, a company founded in 1999; is providing a one-stop solution to all investment difficulties in the country and has contributed to the economic well-being of over 10,000 households and the growth of innumerable businesses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL signs deal with Prime Islami Life Insurance
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard excellence awards
Buisness Events
upay wins fintech innovation award
Sea Pearl Hotel to run La Villa Western hotel in Dhaka
BIAA Award giving ceremony held
Energypac wins Global Economics Awards
Jamil Iqbal second highest taxpayer for FY’21


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft