

Bangladesh Finance inks Islamic CBS agreement with Leeds Corporation

According to the agreement, Leeds Corporation will provide Shariah-based Islamic financing services to the customers of Islamic Wing of Bangladesh Finance from now on.

Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director, and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited, and Anisur Rahman Khan, Chief Marketing Officer of Leeds Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of their companies. Also, senior officials of Bangladesh Finance and Leeds Corporation were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Finance, a company founded in 1999; is providing a one-stop solution to all investment difficulties in the country and has contributed to the economic well-being of over 10,000 households and the growth of innumerable businesses.



















