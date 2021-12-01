

Daraz celebrates success of 11.11 campaign

Daraz handed over notable prizes to fifty winners for successfully participating in various contests that were held during the 11.11 campaign, says a press release.

"We are immensely proud and happy with the response of this year's 11.11 campaign. Customers across the nation took part in the campaign with utter joy and appreciation. We are grateful to them for making the 11.11 campaign a huge success yet again," Daraz Bangladesh Limited CMO Md Tajdin Hassan, told the participants at the event held at Six Seasons Hotel in the late afternoon

One of the biggest attractions of the 11.11 campaign was the Quiz contest, where participants had the opportunity to win prizes such as car and bikes. The first winner of this contest was Salehin Kausar who received a Toyota Axio Car.

The second, third and fourth winner received a TVS APACHE 4V motorcycle, GPX Demon 165 motorcycle and TVS Apache RTR-160CC motocycle.

The rest of the winners were given television models, smartphones, tour packages, laptops, washing machines, fridges and many more. Winners of 'Shake Shake,' 'ADD To Cart,' 'Make a Wish' contests also received unique gifts and prizes.





The country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh https://www.daraz.com.bd/, has recently celebrated off the chart success of this year's 11.11 campaign with a prize-giving ceremony on Monday.Daraz handed over notable prizes to fifty winners for successfully participating in various contests that were held during the 11.11 campaign, says a press release."We are immensely proud and happy with the response of this year's 11.11 campaign. Customers across the nation took part in the campaign with utter joy and appreciation. We are grateful to them for making the 11.11 campaign a huge success yet again," Daraz Bangladesh Limited CMO Md Tajdin Hassan, told the participants at the event held at Six Seasons Hotel in the late afternoonOne of the biggest attractions of the 11.11 campaign was the Quiz contest, where participants had the opportunity to win prizes such as car and bikes. The first winner of this contest was Salehin Kausar who received a Toyota Axio Car.The second, third and fourth winner received a TVS APACHE 4V motorcycle, GPX Demon 165 motorcycle and TVS Apache RTR-160CC motocycle.The rest of the winners were given television models, smartphones, tour packages, laptops, washing machines, fridges and many more. Winners of 'Shake Shake,' 'ADD To Cart,' 'Make a Wish' contests also received unique gifts and prizes.