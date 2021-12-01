Video
Omicron C-19 variant poses risks to global growth, inflation

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

JAKARTA, Nov 30: The omicron COVID-19 variant could hurt global growth prospects while also pushing prices higher, rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service said on Monday, after the World Health Organization said the variant carried a very high risk of infection surges.
"The omicron variant poses risks to global growth and inflation, especially as it comes during a period of already stretched supply chains, elevated inflation and labour market shortages," Elena Duggar, Associate Managing Director at Moody's, told Reuters in emailed comments.
The variant is also likely to hit demand during the upcoming holiday travel and spending season, according to Duggar.
"If the new variant affects global market risk appetite, it would cause further financial stress for debt issuers with large financing needs. For example, emerging market countries that rely on international market borrowing may face heightened refinancing risks", she said.
Fitch Ratings said separately that it was too soon to incorporate the effects of the omicron coronavirus variant into its economic growth forecasts until more is known about its transmissibility and severity.
"We currently believe that another large, synchronised global downturn, such as that seen in the first half of 2020, is highly unlikely but the rise in inflation will complicate macroeconomic responses if the new variant takes hold," Fitch said.
US President Joe Biden urged Americans not to panic and said the United States was working with pharmaceutical companies to make contingency plans if new vaccines were needed.    -Reuters


