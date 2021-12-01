Walton Mobile launches SDG photography contest

Walton Mobile has launched a creative contest titled "Walton Mobile SDG Photography Contest powered by Better Bangladesh Tomorrow" for Bangladeshi citizens across the country.

The top three winners of the contest will be awarded Tk 100,000; Tk 50,000 and Tk 25,000 respectively, says a press release.

Walton Mobile initiated the contest to make people aware about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to develop photographic creativity among them. Better Bangladesh Tomorrow is a promoter of SDGs.

Executive Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Adnan Afzal said that the first round of the two-round photography contest is started on November 23, 2021 and will continue till December 2. Participants will have to submit their photographs or projects. From there 50 photographs or projects will be selected for second round. The selected photographs or projects will be opened for public voting through Walton Mobile's Facebook page. Each like will count as one mark while each share will add one more number. The second round will start on December 9 and public votes will be ended on December 15.

To win the prize, the participants must follow certain rules. Their submitted photographs or projects must be related to any one or more of the SDG's 17 goals, mentioning how these goals can be implemented or achieved in Bangladesh perspective. Details about the competition is available at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/583153149453481/.

The photograph or project must be the photographer's own or copyrighted. The photograph or project must be relevant to the designated theme of the competition 'Imagine A Sustainable Bangladesh'. Participants must be active by liking and following Walton Mobile's Facebook fan page with the photographs or projects should be captured anywhere in Bangladesh. Each contestant can submit a maximum of two photographs or projects. The photograph or project must have a caption of maximum 150 words to mention how it is related to the implementation of SDG in Bangladesh.





