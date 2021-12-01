

Nagad wins maiden Fintech Impact Award

Nagad is one of the winners of the maiden `Bangladesh Fintech Awards 2021' initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum. In addition to simplifying the use of financial technology during the coronavirus pandemic, Nagad has played an important role by simplifying the mobile payments.

Nagad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, received the award at an event at Hotel Sheraton in the capital recently. The event was attended by top personalities of the country's financial sector, senior officials of government agencies and regulatory bodies and entrepreneurs in the fintech sector.

More than 100 companies were initially nominated for this year's event. The top 26 organizations were then selected for the award in 11 categories, says a press release.

The FinTech Impact Award was given to Nagad for making the account opening process simple. Anyone can open an MFS account on Nagad network just by dialing *167# from their mobile phones and setting up a four-digit PIN.

At one stage earlier this year, around three lakh people opened Nagad accounts every day by dialing *167#. As a result, more than 5.70 crore people have easily come under the financial system through Nagad.

Nagad has introduced the easy account-opening process keeping the need of ordinary people in mind. At the same time, it has introduced an affordable transaction system by ensuring the security of customer information.

Earlier, Nagad was the first financial institution in the country to launch e-KYC. Because of the innovation, Nagad has won many domestic and international awards, including the Best Innovation Digital Financial Services Award, the Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award as the best fintech initiative, the Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, and the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award.

ICT Division Access to Information Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Dhaka University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Director Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman and BBF Director Nazia Andaleeb Preema were present.







Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has won the Fintech Impact Award for its contribution to financial inclusion by simplifying the account opening process through the use of technology.Nagad is one of the winners of the maiden `Bangladesh Fintech Awards 2021' initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum. In addition to simplifying the use of financial technology during the coronavirus pandemic, Nagad has played an important role by simplifying the mobile payments.Nagad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, received the award at an event at Hotel Sheraton in the capital recently. The event was attended by top personalities of the country's financial sector, senior officials of government agencies and regulatory bodies and entrepreneurs in the fintech sector.More than 100 companies were initially nominated for this year's event. The top 26 organizations were then selected for the award in 11 categories, says a press release.The FinTech Impact Award was given to Nagad for making the account opening process simple. Anyone can open an MFS account on Nagad network just by dialing *167# from their mobile phones and setting up a four-digit PIN.At one stage earlier this year, around three lakh people opened Nagad accounts every day by dialing *167#. As a result, more than 5.70 crore people have easily come under the financial system through Nagad.Nagad has introduced the easy account-opening process keeping the need of ordinary people in mind. At the same time, it has introduced an affordable transaction system by ensuring the security of customer information.Earlier, Nagad was the first financial institution in the country to launch e-KYC. Because of the innovation, Nagad has won many domestic and international awards, including the Best Innovation Digital Financial Services Award, the Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award as the best fintech initiative, the Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, and the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award.ICT Division Access to Information Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Dhaka University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Director Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman and BBF Director Nazia Andaleeb Preema were present.