Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad wins maiden Fintech Impact Award

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Business Desk

Nagad wins maiden Fintech Impact Award

Nagad wins maiden Fintech Impact Award

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has won the Fintech Impact Award for its contribution to financial inclusion by simplifying the account opening process through the use of technology.
Nagad is one of the winners of the maiden `Bangladesh Fintech Awards 2021' initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum. In addition to simplifying the use of financial technology during the coronavirus pandemic, Nagad has played an important role by simplifying the mobile payments.
Nagad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, received the award at an event at Hotel Sheraton in the capital recently. The event was attended by top personalities of the country's financial sector, senior officials of government agencies and regulatory bodies and entrepreneurs in the fintech sector.
More than 100 companies were initially nominated for this year's event. The top 26 organizations were then selected for the award in 11 categories, says a press release.
The FinTech Impact Award was given to Nagad for making the account opening process simple. Anyone can open an MFS account on Nagad network just by dialing *167# from their mobile phones and setting up a four-digit PIN.
At one stage earlier this year, around three lakh people opened Nagad accounts every day by dialing *167#. As a result, more than 5.70 crore people have easily come under the financial system through Nagad.
Nagad has introduced the easy account-opening process keeping the need of ordinary people in mind. At the same time, it has introduced an affordable transaction system by ensuring the security of customer information.
Earlier, Nagad was the first financial institution in the country to launch e-KYC. Because of the innovation, Nagad has won many domestic and international awards, including the Best Innovation Digital Financial Services Award, the Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award as the best fintech initiative, the Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, and the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award.
ICT Division Access to Information Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Dhaka University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Director Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman and BBF Director Nazia Andaleeb Preema were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL signs deal with Prime Islami Life Insurance
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard excellence awards
Buisness Events
upay wins fintech innovation award
Sea Pearl Hotel to run La Villa Western hotel in Dhaka
BIAA Award giving ceremony held
Energypac wins Global Economics Awards
Jamil Iqbal second highest taxpayer for FY’21


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft