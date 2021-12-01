IDCOL to generate 300mw solar power by 2024

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) will finance rooftop solar projects to generatearound 300 megawatts of electricity by 2024.

IDCOL Chief Executive Officer (in-charge) Abdul Baki announced the programme at an event in Dhaka on Tuesday. The IDCOL organised the workshop on the installation of industrial rooftop solar system at hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

IDCOl Director Md Habibur Rahman and Secretary of Power Division of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attended the event as the chief guest.

The objective of the workshop was to promote rooftop solar technology among the enlisted companies of H&M. Rooftop solar systems replace grid electricity consumption and reduce electricity bills, he said.

The participants at the workshop put light on various aspects of the rooftop solar project including its financial and technical benefits. The workshop also focused on the net metering benefits for the industries and discussed how the rooftop solar project can help the H&M enlisted companies to reduce their carbon footprint and get more work orders from the global market.

IDCOL Chairman Fatima Yasmin and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), chaired the event.























