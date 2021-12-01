Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi delegate visits Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Desk

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser visits Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram on Monday.

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser visits Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram on Monday.

A 14-member Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser flew to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Chattagram by a special helicopter and visited the special economic zone proposed for Saudi Arabia there and different establishments as well on Monday, said a press release.  
Omar Hariri, chief of the general authority for ports, Dr Mansour Al Turki, secretary (planning and information) of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Ges Raya Al Askar, administrator of international cooperation, accompanied Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser during the visit.
During his visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Member Mohammed Erfan Sharif, Project Director Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruq, General Manager Mohammad Hasan Arif, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, and other officials were present.
During Monday's visit, the Saudi delegation was briefed about various development activities, investment proposals, BEZA one-stop service centre, and service management at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.
The Saudi minister lauded the activities of BEZA and the initiative of the incumbent government for setting up the planned industrial city.
Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser of Saudi Arabia said his country is keen to increase its investment in Bangladesh.
"Saudi Arabia is keen to increase investment in Bangladesh and I will inform our government about BEZA's headway to facilitate investment from the kingdom," he said on Monday during a visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).
Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is developing the industrial city on about 33,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.
The Saudi Minister came to Bangladesh to join the International Investment Summit 2021 held on Sunday as a special guest.
BEZA is setting up all required installations in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Tk5400 crore, funded by the World Bank.
The industrial city is only 10 kilometres from Dhaka-Chattogram highway and 65 kilometres from Chattogram city, the commercial hub of the country.
BSMSN will have various world-class facilities --including a power plant, seaport, central waste management/central water purifier, residential area, commercial area, university and hospital.
BEZA, with the support of departments concerned in the government, has developed the lands and constructed connecting roads, protection embankments and bridges and also set up a gas supply line for the industrial city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL signs deal with Prime Islami Life Insurance
StanChart wins 3 Mastercard excellence awards
Buisness Events
upay wins fintech innovation award
Sea Pearl Hotel to run La Villa Western hotel in Dhaka
BIAA Award giving ceremony held
Energypac wins Global Economics Awards
Jamil Iqbal second highest taxpayer for FY’21


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft