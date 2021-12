Saudi delegate visits Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser visits Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram on Monday.

Omar Hariri, chief of the general authority for ports, Dr Mansour Al Turki, secretary (planning and information) of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Ges Raya Al Askar, administrator of international cooperation, accompanied Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser during the visit.

During his visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Member Mohammed Erfan Sharif, Project Director Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruq, General Manager Mohammad Hasan Arif, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, and other officials were present.

During Monday's visit, the Saudi delegation was briefed about various development activities, investment proposals, BEZA one-stop service centre, and service management at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The Saudi minister lauded the activities of BEZA and the initiative of the incumbent government for setting up the planned industrial city.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser of Saudi Arabia said his country is keen to increase its investment in Bangladesh.

"Saudi Arabia is keen to increase investment in Bangladesh and I will inform our government about BEZA's headway to facilitate investment from the kingdom," he said on Monday during a visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is developing the industrial city on about 33,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The Saudi Minister came to Bangladesh to join the International Investment Summit 2021 held on Sunday as a special guest.

BEZA is setting up all required installations in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Tk5400 crore, funded by the World Bank.

The industrial city is only 10 kilometres from Dhaka-Chattogram highway and 65 kilometres from Chattogram city, the commercial hub of the country.

BSMSN will have various world-class facilities --including a power plant, seaport, central waste management/central water purifier, residential area, commercial area, university and hospital.

BEZA, with the support of departments concerned in the government, has developed the lands and constructed connecting roads, protection embankments and bridges and also set up a gas supply line for the industrial city.







