Stocks sink after single-day respite

Stocks plunged again on Tuesday after a day of upward trend as the dominant small investors went on selling spree pulling down indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dipped by 92.25 points or 1.35 per cent to 6,703, the lowest in nearly four months since August 12 this year. The index dipped more than 664 points or 9.01 per cent since reaching its recent peak at 7,367 points on October 10 this year.

Two other indices also dipped as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 51.10 points to 2,516 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 25.32 points to 1,405 at close.

Turnover on the DSE however, jumped to Tk 11.46 billion, up 62 per cent higher than the previous day's seven-month lowest turnover of Tk 7.08 billion.

More than 71 per cent of traded issues lost their price, as out of 371 issues traded, 266 declined, 65 advanced and 40 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dipped 262 points to 19,614 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 159 points to close at 11,790.





















