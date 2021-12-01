Video
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021
BGMEA invites investment in non-cotton textile sector

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is focusing on high value-added apparels and non-cotton textiles sector which are highly potential area of investment in Bangladesh as the RMG industry is increasingly switching to manmade fibre to meet rising global market.
Faruque made the comments while delivering the keynote speech at a session on "Ready-made garments and textiles-weaving the way" at the investment summit at a city hotel on Monday
"The growing eco-consciousness and care for sustainability consumers is driving customers globally towards non-cotton, especially manmade fibres and Bangladesh has ample scope for it, said a press release.
The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized the two-day summit.
Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), chaired the session which was moderated by Shovon Islam, Managing Director of Sparrow Group. In his keynote speech, Faruque said, "While we focus on fibre diversification, we also need to make considerable investment in developing skills for making sophisticated products."
He also laid emphasis on up-scaling capability in innovation, pattern making, design input services, developing own collections, trend analysis, product research and development. "So we need to invest in technologies like virtual design and prototyping for quick adaptation in the area of design. Investment in the area of re-skilling and up-skilling our workers are important to take the advantage of the 4th IR."
The BGMEA president said Bangladesh would continue its indomitable march forward where industrial sector would play the lead role.
"I would also like to welcome our investor friends to take this opportunity to collaborate and engage with us which will be mutually beneficial."
Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Pervez), President, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI), Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA); and Shwapna Bhowmick, Head of Country, Marks & Spencer Bangladesh Sourcing Office attended the session as lead panellists.


