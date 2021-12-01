NBR develops e-Return filing model

National Board of Revenue (NBR) member (Tax policy) Md Alamgir Hossain said NBR has developed an e-return filing model for the convenience of taxpayers.

Through this, taxpayers will be able to do everything including filing tax returns taking e-TIN number from home. He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at an event jointly organized by Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) and Golden Bangladesh at ERF auditorium on Monday.

ERF General Secretary Rashidul Islam conducted the event with ERF president Sharmeen Rinvy in the chair.

Alamgir said the system is currently designed for salaried employees and small entrepreneurs (those with low incomes). They can do it at home. The whole work will be done by the system.

`To submit the return online, one has to enter the system and give a user ID. Then an OTP number will come to him from the system. It will be done only after fulfilling the required information,' he added.

He also said the NBR has undertaken some basic tasks. It has now created an intelligence agency and working with ICMBA to bring transparency to the institutional income. -BSS









