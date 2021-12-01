13 banks bear 57pc of default loans

Thirteen banks were bearing around 57 percent of default loans in the country's banking sector as of September 2021 as the banks mostly failed to attain significant progress in recovering overdue loans from defaulters.

The banks were holding more than 10 per cent default loans each against their outstanding loans with some of them having default loans above 50 per cent.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the amount of default loans held by the 13 banks increased by Tk 2,475.87 crore to Tk 57,416.21 crore as of September 30, 2021 compared with Tk 54,940.34 crore a year ago.

The NPL of 13 banks represents 56.76 per cent of the total Tk 1,01,150.3 crore in default loans of all banks. There are 60 banks operating in the country.

The 13 banks are Janata Bank, Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, BASIC Bank, AB Bank, Rupali Bank, Padma Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Islami Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank and Habib Bank.

Banking scams and irregularities in issuing loans were the major cause for high NPL in most banks, BB officials said. Though the central bank and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have identified a number of people responsible for the loan scams and irregularities, no major steps were yet taken against them to prevent the soaring rise in NPL, they said.

Instead the government has been adopting policies to sweep the default loan problem under carpet by new policy supports to loan defaulters, they said.

In terms of value, the amount of default loans in scam-hit Janata Bank, was the highest at Tk 13,837.17 crore, representing 21.9 per cent of the bank's total outstanding loans.

Janata Bank's issued credit of around Tk 9,000 crore between 2009 and 2014 to two big business houses-- AnonTex and Crescent Group which largely turned default loans. Janata Bank also suffered the highest provision shortfall of Tk 15,313.18 crore at the end of September.

Sonali Bank, suffered the second highest default loans at Tk 10,293.85 crore, having 17.56 per cent of overall loan as NPL credit. The Hallmark Group swindled Tk 3,546 crore to be the lone biggest defaulter causing financial crunch in the bank.

The ACC has so far proved in effective to recover the money. Agrani Bank, is holding the third highest default loans at Tk 7,871.83 crore, representing 12.91 per cent of its outstanding loans.

BASIC Bank's default loans stood at Tk 7,619.26 crore at the end of September, representing 51.73 per cent of the bank's overall outstanding loans. This is the highest among the state owned banks.

AB Bank's default loans stood at Tk 5,333.24 crore or 16.84 per cent of outstanding. Rupali Bank default loans stood at Tk 3,834.35 crore or 11.09 per cent of outstanding loans. Padma Bank and NBP's default loans stood at Tk 3,585.88 crore or 59.01 per cent of outstanding loans and Tk 1,358.87 crore or 97.68 per cent of outstanding loans in NBP respectively.

RAKUB default loans stood at Tk 1,211.88 crore or 15.69 per cent of outstanding, BCBL Islami Bank default loan stood at Tk 1,205.9 crore or 50.24 per cent of outstanding, among others.











