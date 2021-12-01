Sonia, Rahul plan mega rally in December

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public rally in Delhi on December 12 as part of her party's drive against price rise and inflation.

The Congress president and the party have decided to draw the country's attention to price rise and inflation by holding a massive "Mehngai Hatao rally" in Delhi on December 12, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The rally will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders from across the country.

"The rally will give a decisive warning to the Modi Government to stop its loot and reduce the backbreaking prices. We shall continue our struggle until the Modi Government backs down," he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said "Modi and Mehngai" have become the bane of people's lives" and the unprecedented price rise and inflation have demolished the earnings, the household income and budget of every family in the country.

He said the people of India are suffering unbearable cruelty and untold misery on account of the BJP government-driven price rise and inflation.

The budget of every household bleeds, even minimum nutrition suffers and people are finding it difficult to buy and consume day-to-day food articles as also other consumables, he alleged.

"The Modi government remains oblivious to this insurmountable pain and suffering of people. Backed by a section of the electronic media, the only solution offered by Modi government is a divisive religious discourse or sporadic diversionary statements to reset the agenda from fundamental issues affecting the lives of the people," he said in the statement. -NDTV