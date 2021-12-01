Video
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021
Pakistan to host OIC summit on Afghanistan

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren". "We should step up our collective efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people," he said in a statement.
The Pakistan offer comes after a request from Saudi Arabia, which currently chairs the 57-member group. It will likely be the biggest international gathering on Afghanistan since the Taliban's return.
After the Taliban seized power on the heels of a US withdrawal in August, more than half of the country is facing "acute" food shortages. The prospect of a long hard winter is raising the spectre of mass starvation and migration.
The international community has been wary of funding aid efforts through the new Taliban government, considered a pariah owing to its links to terrorism. Few nations endured as tumultuous a year as Afghanistan in 2021, and the country's woes are far from over as a bitter winter draws in.
The Taliban's astonishing return to power caught everyone on the wrong foot -- not least the hardline Islamists themselves -- and Afghans are stumbling to make sense of what happened, and what the future holds.
For the Taliban, the biggest challenge remains being able to transform from an insurgent force into a political and administrative body that can manage so complex and diverse a nation as Afghanistan.    -AFP


