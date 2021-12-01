Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 6

NAYPYIDAW, Nov 30: A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Tuesday verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief democratic interlude. More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The court, which had been expected to rule on her trial for incitement against the military -- a charge that carries a three-year prison term -- adjourned the verdict "until December 6," said a source with knowledge of the case. A verdict on a separate charge that Suu Kyi breached coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year -- punishable by six months in jail or a fine -- was deferred to the same date. Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media. -AFP





