Shakib, Taskin return in Dhaka Test squad, Naim newbie

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the 20-member squad for the second and final match of the Alesha Holdings Test series against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed have both been declared fit and returned to the squad after missing the first Test in Chattogram, says a media release conveyed by the BCB.

Opening batsman of Bangladesh T20 squad Mohammad Naim Sheikh had received a maiden call for red ball game. None of the 17-members squad for the Chattogram Test had been dropped.

Tamim Iqbal, the most prolific opener of the country has been missing the series due to injury while veteran Mahmudullah Riyad called his day for longer version cricket. Bangladesh have been struggling to fill-up both the positions. Saif Hasan replaced Tamim and batted as an opener in Chattogram and failed to impress in both the innings. Saif's performance is the reason to get a Test call for Naim.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto batted at 3 in dearth of Shakib, also remained futile, who is sure to be succeeded by Shakib in Dhaka.

Debutant Yasir Ali Rabbi scored four in the 1st innings but was impressive in the following innings, who took retired hurt scoring 36 runs.

Bangladesh pace bowling pair had been very poor in terms of creating impression and taking wicket. Ebadot Hossain was better between the odds but Abu Jayed Rahi's role was just helping opponent batters to score.

Taskin's inclusion must add some experiences in Tigers' pace battery.

Bangladesh Squad

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim Sheikh.









