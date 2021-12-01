Police stumbles in first engagement

The boys of Police Football Club had stumbled on their first match of the Independence Cup football 2021 following 1-1 tie with Chittagong Abahani, the boys of port city team on Tuesday.

The Group-D match was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The Police boys piled on pressure on the opponent from the very beginning. They almost took the lead in the 30th second. But striker Amirul Islam failed to utilise a cutback of Afghan striker Amir Uddin Sharifi.

The first half was barren despite several attempts from Police boys. Eventually they were able to open the net in the 48th minute of the match. Amir Uddin Sharifi carried the ball into the box from the right side before passing it to Brazilian midfielder Denilson Rodrigues Roldao who took a shot which was blocked by Chittagong Abahani custodian Azad Hossain and finding the ball in the vicinity, the Brazilian midfielder fired the post with a powerful shot.

But the Police boys could not maintain lead for long as the port city team successfully utilised an opportunity after a spot kick was given in their favour following a handball in the penalty area. Nigerian striker Ebimobowei ThankGod curved the spot kick to hit the net in the 50th minute.

The Chattogram team was near to win the match if they had not squandered a freekick in the 73rd minute.

Although the Police FC played well throughout the match the team failed to win it in the end.

Now in Group-B, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd will face Uttar Baridhara Club today (Wednesday) at 6:00 pm while the Air Force team will take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 8:00 pm at the same venue.







