U-14 Academy Cup Football semifinals today

Both the semifinal matches of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U-14 Academy Cup will be held today (Wednesday) at outer stadium adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city's Paltan area.

In the day's first semifinal, Football Academy, Derai take on Sunrigers Football Academy at 12.30 pm while Chhagalnaiya Football Academy meet Bhairab Football Academy in the second semis at 2.30 pm.

Earlier, Football Academy, Derai on way to the semifinal, beat Rahimnagar Football Academy by 2-0 goals and confirmed the last four spot defeating Fulbari Football Fighters by 1-0 goal in their second match.

While Sunrisers Football Academy split point with Abdul Hamid Football Academy playing to a goalless draw in their first match and ensured their semifinal birth after crushing Mohammedan Football Academy by 4-0 goals in their second match.

On the other hand, Chhagalnaiya Football Academy, on way to their semifinal, edged past Suiholamong Football Academy by a solitary goal and confirmed their spot of semifinal after defeating Football Academy Natore by 5-0 goals in their second match.

While Bhairab Football Academy played out to a 2-2 goal draw with Epyllion Football Academy in their first match and ensured their last four spot defeating SFCA Football Coaching by 3-2 goals in their second match. -BSS









