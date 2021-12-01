Video
Mominul blames himself, top order for defeat in 1st Test

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh captain Mominul rued the lack of runs from the top order and himself, saying that it made the difference in the first Test which Bangladesh lost by eight wickets despite taking a 44-run lead in first innings.
The home side had posted 330 runs in the first innings after being reduced to 49-4, thanks to a maiden century from Liton Das and a well-composed 91 from experienced Mushfiqur Rahim.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam then claimed 7-116 to dismiss Pakistan for 286 and gave Bangladesh a 44-run lead.
But that mattered little as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 157, after another collapse that saw them being reeled to 39-4 in the second innings too.
Liton Das again battled lonely amid little resistance from others in making 59.
Mominul whose seven Test centuries out of his 11 came at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, could make only 6 and 0 in two innings of the game.
"The key difference was the performance of the top order of the both teams in this test," Test captain Mominul Haque said on Tuesday after Pakistan completed the inevitable in just two hours on day 5.
"We were four down for 40-odd runs in both innings when their openers have two 100-plus partnerships. Mushfiqur (Rahim), Liton (Das) stepped up, Taijul got seven wickets but as a team we couldn't play well. We couldn't support them well. If the top order could click, their performance could put us in winning position."
Having said so, Mominul stressed the needs to play as a team to win the Test.
"A team like us can't depend on just individual performance. We have to play as a unit if we want to win any Test. We had an advantage in the Test but unfortunately we couldn't capitalize on it," he opined.
"When top order failed, it is always difficult to come back in the match. I know it was happening repeatedly but we have to find a way to overcome this problem," he said, also blaming himself for the collapse as he is the part of top order.
"I am taking the responsibility, should be blamed as I am also the part of the top order batters."
Experience-wise Pakistani bowlers or batters were not so much ahead of Bangladesh players, in fact most of the Pakistani players played less Test match than the home side players. But still the individual skill between the players of the two sides widely exposed.
While the like of Shaheen Shah Afridi terrorized Bangladeshi batters with his raw pace and aggression, Bangladeshi pacers couldn't put Pakistani batters on sword.
Pakistan debutant opener Abdullah Shafique made twin 50s in this match while Bangladeshi openers who had already played several Tests, couldn't put any performance of worth.
Mominul admitted the difference between the skill-set, saying that they should be disciplined in all aspects.
"They have the skill, they were penetrative throughout the day. But we couldn't put much pressure on them. Still we earned a lead in the first innings, what we couldn't utilize well. We have to be disciplined. We have to bring up our best game, going into the next Test," he remarked.     -BSS


