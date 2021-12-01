Bangladesh concede eight-wicket defeat in Chattogram



Bangladesh's and Pakistan's cricketers shake hands after the end of the fifth day play of the first Test cricket match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 30, 2021. photo: AFP

Resuming from overnight's 146 for none Pakistan added five more runs before losing their 1st wicket. Mehidy Miraz had stricken in the 10th over of the 5th and final day of the Test to fall Abdullah Shafique a victim of leg before wickets. Shafique departed for 73 runs with eight rope kissing shots and sent the ball over the top for once.

Another opener Abid Ali, the centurion of the 1st innings, had fallen nine runs short of his 2nd ton of the match. He hammered 12 boundaries. Taijul claimed the wicket of Abid.

Bangladesh bowlers failed to do further damage as experienced Azhar Ali (24) and skipper Babar Azam (13) remained unbeaten to wrap-up the game.

Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 330 in their 1st innings ridding on the bat of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton scored 114 runs while Mushi piled up 91 runs.

Hasan Ali took five wickets spending 51 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf shared two wickets each. Sajid Khan took the rest one.

Pakistan in the contrary, were bowled out for 286 runs. Abid scored 133 runs and Shafique collected 52. Taijul claimed seven wickets allowing 116 runs from 44.4 overs.

Bangladesh however, were wrapped up for 157 runs in their 2nd innings and hence, Pakistan got 202-run's target since they remained 44-run deficit in their 1st innings.

Afridi claimed five Bangladesh wickets allowing 32 runs. It was the 4th five wickets' haul of the speedster. Spinner Sajid Khan picked three and Hasan Ali picked the rest two wickets.

Abid Ali named the Man of the Match for his accumulated 224 runs with one century and a half century.

The 2nd and ultimate match of the series will begin on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.





