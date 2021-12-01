69 more hospitalized with dengue

Some 69 more people were hospitalized with dengue infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 59 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 10 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,222 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 30. Among them, a total of 26,751 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 373. Of them, 268 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 105 are receiving it outside the capital.

