Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:06 AM
Govt support to urban poor stressed at national dialogue

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Speakers on Tuesday said that government must ensure support and assistance to the urban poor, especially living in capital's different slums.  
They made this statement at a national dialogue titled 'Protection of Civil and Service Rights of the Extremely Urban Poor 'under Improving the Lives of Urban Poor Project with the support of Concern World Wide at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP).
The event was organised by a group of human rights organizations which had also participated in the dialogue about how to bring positive change to the lifestyle of the urban poor people.
M P Meher Afroz Chumki, present as chief guest said that the government has taken various steps to ensure service to the marginal people.
The event was presided over by Dr Dibalok Singh, Chairman of Coalition for Urban Poor. Dr Dibalok said that the people who are living in the slum areas are being deprived of urban rights especially, facing obstacles in getting ID cards and Birth Registration.
He also urged the government to ensure free medical treatment for these urban poor people.  
Besides, Chief Health official of Dhaka North City Corporation Begridier General Md Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Social Welfare Department Additional Secretary Md Kamruzzaman, Programme Director of Concern Worldwide Bangladesh Gretta Fitzerald participated in the discussion.
Khondker Rebaka Sunyat, Executive Director of Coalition for the Urban Poor (CUP)said that we need combined efforts from different stakeholders including marginal organizations to work together so that we can bring positive change to the urban poor.
Pavel Partha, researcher, and writer said that the urban poor especially those are living in the slums face various health crises due to lack of pure drinking water and adulterated foods.
"The people living in the slum also eat expired food. So the government must intensify anti-adulteration campaigns in the slum area," he said.
He also noted that those who are taking shelter in the slums they are victims of climate change, so the government must arrange some facilities from the Climate Adaptation Fund.






