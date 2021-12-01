BD removed from C-19 Red List of India

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has been removed from the Red List of India following a request from Dhaka so that Bangladesh nationals can enter its territory without taking additional measures at airport on arrival from Tuesday.

"Due to request, the Indian High Commission here has informed that Bangladesh has been removed from the Red List of India," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a message to media on Tuesday noon.

He said the India High Commission in Dhaka has informed about the removal of Bangladesh from the "red list" following their request.







