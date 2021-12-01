Video
People above 60 years to get booster dose soon: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the world is shaking with the fear of the new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron.
In this situation, there is no trace of 240 people who came to the country from South Africa last month.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while responding to a question to reporters after a meeting at the secretariat of the Health Ministry on Tuesday to decide what to do to prevent Omicron.
The Health Minister said, "Omicron is a new variant of Covid-19 which is more risky than Delta. If necessary, the flag will be hoisted. But surprisingly, in the last one month, 240 people have come from South Africa.
Different ministries, upazila chairmen and union parishad (UP) Chairmen were asked to do what they have to do, he added.  
Zahid Maleque said, "Today we have taken a decision that booster doses will be administrated to people who are above 60 years. So far, 60 million people have been vaccinated with the single dose. 40 million people have received double dose vaccine. Vaccination activities have been taken up to community clinics."


