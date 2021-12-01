US investments accelerate BD’s growth by transferring knowledge



Syed Ershad Ahmed

However, the institution started 33 years back as American Bangladesh Economic Forum (ABEF) to promote economic relationships between Bangladesh and the United States of America.

While starting bi-lateral trade between the two countries the trade volume was less than a billion which is multiplied by 9 times over 3 decades. Currently Bangladesh is the 52nd goods trading partner of the US and the country is the single largest export destination of Bangladesh.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of the AmCham (Bangladesh) talks with the Daily Observer while celebrating the chamber's silver jubilee and shared the chamber's corporate social responsibilities (CSR), their members' contribution to Bangladesh's economic growth by transferring knowledge and skills.

The AmCham president said their member companies and firms who have invested millions of dollars in Bangladesh are offering a high-tech business platform and providing world's best products and services. Coordinated efforts are there among Bangladesh and the US in developing products, service quality and in transferring knowledge different avenues, he said and added, "We represent a united voice to the key policymakers, discuss matters of common interests of members to improve business ecosystem and provide with a stage for opportunities in Bangladesh and beyond."

"We have always played a constructive role in helping Bangladesh's development and we have proudly introduced a number of practices here in Bangladesh."

The AmCham through its different initiatives has promoted US investments in Bangladesh and has made familiar of US companies and experts with Bangladeshi people that were previously less familiar, he said.

"We are promoting US quality investments, trade and fair corporate ethics that include business luncheons on burning issues, trade show and recognition of private sector business personalities' and entities performance", Ahmed said.

The AmCham president said world economy is gradually shifting to knowledge based one and Bangladesh is not an exception to this, so inevitably it will be well fitted if there is focus on adopting techs in high-ends products and services.

Apart from readymade garment export there could be cooperation between Bangladesh and the US for foreign direct investments in manufacture of diversified products with sharing knowledge and technologies.

Mr Ahmed referring USAID said along with RMG and textile there is six more prominent sectors that can flourish more and can attract FDI are electronics (light engineering), energy sector (especially renewable), pharmaceuticals (health care, medical equipment), tourism, agro-business (food processing), ICT (outsourcing) and tourism. Besides, there are also potentials in leather sector, tourism, real estate, infrastructural projects, construction, furniture and few others.

He said, "AmCham facilitates a platform by which we can amplify the work done by the US entities operating in Bangladesh, so that the impact they have on the surrounding community is adequately recognized and celebrated. We as a chamber try to promote and educate our members for taking more sustainable measures in their CSR activities and ethical practices. Being the pioneer in the field we held a number of seminars on Branding Bangladesh, Good Governance, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Logistics management measures to safeguard supply chain even to improve the country image to attract more FDI ensuring economic growth to achieve sustainable development goals."

"We, in partnership with Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, have embarked upon an initiative to identify opportunity to enhance US engagement with Bangladesh, as well as strategies and priorities for US and Bangladesh stakeholders to maximize the potential of business and investments."

While elaborating about AmCham CSR he said, "While we experience the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases every day and the vaccination provide a safeguard against the deadly coronavirus, we sadly found hospitals outside divisional headquarters are severely understaffed and do not have critical equipment to treat the overwhelmed number of patients in life-threatening state. The pressing need to respond to the worsening situation in those hospitals remains unresolved."

The AmCham (Bangladesh) with generous supports of its members initiated another project last year for a sustainable food safety through helping Covid affected farmers and their families.











