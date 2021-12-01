NGOs working in BD can do their parts for Rohingyas in their homeland

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that the non-government organisations (NGO) which are working in Bangladesh can do their parts for the Rohingyas in their homeland.

"The Rohingyas were sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian ground, but they are now creating social problem," Sheikh Hasina said when outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo met with her at a farewell call at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

The PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting. Mia Seppo told Sheikh Hasina that the UN would provide continuous support to Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.

During the meeting, Hasina said, "The Rohingyas should return to their country. The non-government organisations which are working in Bangladesh can do their parts for the Rohingyas in their homeland."

Ambassador at Large Md Ziauddin and the PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.

During the meeting, they also discussed the Covid-19, climate change and women's empowerment.

"Women participation was ensured in every government jobs including the Armed Forces and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and in the socio-political arena," Hasina said.

On climate issue, the Prime Minister said that her party and its associate bodies have been conducting a campaign for planting trees in large numbers so that general people alongside the government take part in environment protection.

Mia Seppo expressed her satisfaction over her stay in Bangladesh, saying that she had a very good collaboration with the government.










