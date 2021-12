France donates 2.06m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to BD

The government of France has donated 2.06 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh handed over the vaccine doses to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a function held at State Guesthouse Padma on Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Through the vaccine sharing, the relations between the two countries will further be strengthened, both sides noted. The announcement over donating vaccine came during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to Paris recently. Dr Momen said Sweden will donate 5.30 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.