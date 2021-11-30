Police foil students’ protest rally at Shahbagh



The police intercept activists of eight left-leaning student organizations as the latter try to block Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Monday during their demonstration demanding students' fifty percent discount in public transports. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Their other demands include government steps to control the abnormal price hike of daily essentials and reduce fuel prices.

The leaders and activists of the left-leaning organizations brought out a procession from Dhaka University's TSC area at noon, said Moudud Hawladar, Officer-in-Charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

When their procession got close to the National Museum, police obstructed them leading to a scuffle

between the students and police. Police later dispersed the protesters by charging batons.

The agitating students also demanded the withdrawal of the increased fare of public transport, stopping the sitting service system, half fare for students and workers of different industries, issuance of a gazette notification over the half pass for students, ensuring justice over the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and road safety.

The students have been staging demonstrations since November 18 demanding half fare in public transport for students.

The recent hike in transport fares following the rise in fuel prices and the death of a Notre Dame College student in a road accident caused by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) vehicle prompted the students to raise their voice against chaos in the transport sector.

They also claimed that no one has paid any heed to their demand though the students have been harassed in public buses.

The death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, who was killed in an accident in Gulistan area of the city on November 24, triggered the movement.

On November 20, students from two colleges vandalised 10 to 12 buses in Science Laboratory area demanding half fare in the city for students. On November 18, hundreds of students of Dhaka College demonstrated outside their college to press home the same demand.

