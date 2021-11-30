

Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post

However, Associate Professor Farhana, Chairperson of the Department of History, Culture and Bangladesh Studies, has been asked to

refrain from academic and administrative activities for three years.

She will have to refrain from those activities until students of 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 sessions end their education, said a release of the university.

The university administration took the decision based on opinions of the syndicate and academic committees, the university registrar Sohrab Ali on Sunday confirmed.

They hope that the decision will resolve the two-month long unstable situation in the university, he added.

The victim students alleged that Farhana Baten had scolded students in her class for keeping long hair.

On September 28, she forcibly cut off long hair of 14 first-year students with a pair of scissors in the examination hall, they added.

On September 29, one of the victims Nazmul Hossain Tuhin, 25, attempted to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills as he could not tolerate the insult.









