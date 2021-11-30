Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hair Cutting Issue

Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post 

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post 

Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post 

SIRAJGANJ, Nov, 29: Rabindra University teacher Farhana Yasmin Baten, who was allegedly involved in forcibly cutting hair of around 14 students, will remain in her post.
However, Associate Professor Farhana, Chairperson of the Department of History, Culture and Bangladesh Studies, has been asked to
refrain from academic and administrative activities for three years.
She will have to refrain from those activities until students of 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 sessions end their education, said a release of the university.
The university administration took the decision based on opinions of the syndicate and academic committees, the university registrar Sohrab Ali on Sunday confirmed.
They hope that the decision will resolve the two-month long unstable situation in the university, he added.
The victim students alleged that Farhana Baten had scolded students in her class for keeping long hair.
On September 28, she forcibly cut off long hair of 14 first-year students with a pair of scissors in the examination hall, they added.
On September 29, one of the victims Nazmul Hossain Tuhin, 25, attempted to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills as he could not tolerate the insult.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police foil students’ protest rally at Shahbagh
India parliament passes bill to repeal farm laws after Modi U-turn
Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post 
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
Int’l investment summit: BD gets $2.7b pledge
2 die of Covid in 24 hrs
SC to resume in-person hearing tomorrow
UP polls-related violence kills eight more people across country


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft