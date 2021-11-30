Video
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

The High Court on Monday rejected a bail plea by Nazrul Islam Raj, owner of Raj Multimedia, in a case of money laundering filed against him.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and AKM Zahirul Haque dismissed the bail petition as not presented at the court, said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik.
Lawyer AK Rashedul
Haque presented the petitioner's side at the court while DAG AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state.
Raj, an associated of actress Pori Moni, was arrested by RAB on August 4 along with two others.
His arrest came hours after a raid on Pori Moni's Banani residence and her subsequent arrest on charge of keeping illegal drugs.
Pori Moni, who was sent to jail, is now out on bail. She faces trial under Narcotics Control Act.    -UNB


