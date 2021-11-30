Video
2 die of Covid in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,980. Some 227 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,576,011.   
Besides, 280 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,540,597 and overall recovery rate at 97.75, according to a press release issued by the Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.34 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.50 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 846 labs across the country tested 16,891 samples.
The two deceased were from Dhaka division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,905 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,075 were women.
Around 59.4 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 36.43 million have taken both doses.
The country's first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 261 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 236 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



