UP polls-related violence kills eight more people across country



At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Sunday night during clashes over the result in the third phase of union parishad (UP) polls.

Our Thakurgaon Correspondent reports: Three people were killed as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) opened fire at a polling centre in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon on Sunday night to quell a fierce clash over the result in the UP polls.

The deceased were Sahaboli Ahmmed, 35, Mojaharul Islam, 40, and Adiya, 20. Of them, two died on the spot and another on way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

On-duty village police member Sogendra Nath said BNP-backed candidate Nuruzzaman and his followers surrounded the administration officials, including the presiding officer, inside Ghidob Government Primary School around 8pm.

They vandalised the vehicle of Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer and attacked policemen.

At one stage, to take the situation under control and to free the officials, BGB men opened fire.

Our Nilphamari Correspondent reports: A BGB member was beaten to death after announcement of the result of the UP election in the third phase in Nilphamari's Kishoreganj upazila on Sunday night.

The incident at Pashchim Daliram Majhpara polling centre around 10pm also left around 30 people injured.

Lalit Chandra Roy, the presiding officer of the centre, confirmed the matter. The deceased was Rubel Hossain.

Quoting locals, police said, "Maruf Hossain, chairman candidate with 'Langol (plough) symbol, rejected the election result after its announcement. Angered by the result, Maruf's supporters equipped with sticks attacked people involved in election-related works at Pashchim Daliram Majhpara polling centre at night when they were on way to the returning officer's office."

Rubel Hossain took shelter at a room of the centre but the attackers beat him up there, leaving him dead. They also set fire to a police van and the polling centre.

The law enforcers fired bullets for self-defence. Some 25 to 30 people, including a magistrate and policemen, were also injured in the incident. Police later recovered the BGB member's body at about 11:45pm.

Our Laxmipur Correspondent reports: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates in the UP polls at Ramganj upazila in Laxmipur district. Deceased Sajjadur Rahman Sajib was the president of Ichhapur union unit of BCL.

The incident took place at Nayonpur Government Primary School polling centre in the union on Sunday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the clash occurred as supporters of the Awami League-backed candidate cast votes massively in favour of 'Boat' symbol after seizing control of the centre.

Sajib was severely injured in the incident. He was taken to Chandpur General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Dr AHM Quamaruzzaman, Superintendent of Police in Laxmipur, said he died of excessive bleeding due to severe head injuries. The police are investigating the incident, he added.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent reports: Two people were killed in post-polls violence in two unions under Sadar upazila.

Shakil Mollah, 30, was killed in a clash between supporters of Arfa Begum and Rabeya Begum, two candidates for the reserved seat for women in Banglabazar UP. Shakil, a supporter of Rabeya, died after being stabbed indiscriminately.

He was brought dead to Munshiganj General Hospital around 7:30pm, said Dr Shaibal Bashak of the hospital.

Reazul Sheikh, 70, was a cousin of independent chairman candidate Ali Siddique. Reazul was beaten to death by supporters of rival independent candidate Golam Mostofa in Panchasar union, alleged the victim's wife Bilkis Begum. Golam Mostafa claimed none of his supporters was involved.

Our Narsingdi Correspondent adds: Arif Mia, 24, driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, was killed in police firing in Chanderkandi union of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila on Sunday, said locals.

The incident happened as the law enforcers opened fire to disperse supporters of AL-nominated chairman candidate in the union Korshed Alam and independent contender Mejbahuddin Khandokar, who had locked in a fierce clash. Arif was declared dead after he was taken to the local upazila health complex.







