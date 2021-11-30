Video
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:08 PM
Home Front Page

BNP is responsible for Khaleda’s illness: Quader    

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is responsible for the illness of its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
"The government is observing Khaleda Zia's health treatment issue. The BNP (its leaders) is responsible for Khaleda Zia's illness because they are doing politic over the issue," he said while addressing the conference of Dhaka South City Awami League's Ward No. 23 unit at Nawabganj Park in the capital.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders
are shedding crocodile tears over Begum Zia.
"We have to think about her health. None should do politics over her illness," he said.    
About the union parishad elections, the AL general secretary said, the UP elections are being held all over the country in a festive manner, while the voter turnout broke all-time records.
As BNP leaders do not stay in the field after calling a movement, the country's people do not respond to their call, he said.
Urging private bus owners to accept the students' demand of half transport fare, the road transport minister said, "Considering our social responsibility, we do not want to see students on the streets. Let them go home."
Speaking at the meeting, AL joint general secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said the HSC examinations will not be postponed due to the new COVID-19 variant - Omicron - and the examinations will be taken in time maintaining health safety guidelines.
"This variant is extremely destructive. Everyone should follow the health safety guidelines," she added. AL organising secretary Mirza Azam said the BNP leaders considered the AL as a weak organisation and criticised it all day long.
The AL needs to be strengthened further, he added.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, AL central committee member advocate Kamrul Islam, Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its general secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke at the meeting with ward AL president Yar Mohammad in the chair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

