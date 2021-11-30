Khaleda can fly in doctors from abroad, FM tells diplomats



Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen briefs ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries on contemporary issues at the State Guest House, Padma in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: PID

But if she has to go abroad she must need to follow the legal procedures, he said.

"The government has nothing against Khaleda and the law will take care of her as a prisoner," Momen said.

Foreign Minister on Monday appraised the health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and about her in the country to the diplomats and representatives stationed in Dhaka.

Momen told the briefing held at the national guest house Padma. About 47 heads of missions and representatives were present at the briefing.

He said former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is free to receive treatment anywhere in the country.

"Khaleda Zia is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, her personal medical team Chief Dr FM Siddiqu and a group of doctor is watching her condition 24 hours.

She, however, has chosen the hospital herself and refused to take treatment under the country's best specialized hospital BSMMU, he said.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal medical team Chief Dr FM Siddique on Sunday said she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, Momen told the diplomats.

Khaleda Zia was temporarily released from prison in March 2020 amid

ovid-19 pandemic. Since then, the suspension of Khaleda Zia's prison sentence has been extended by six months thrice. It was last extended in September, the Foreign Minister said.

Momen told the diplomats that Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government would examine with 'utmost importance' a memorandum seeking permission to allow ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to visit abroad for medical treatment.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

While talking to the reporters, Momen said, "After a long time we sat together and discussed issues like CoP26, Covid-19, Prime Minister's France visit, UNGA resolution on Rohingya issue and Khaleda Zia's health condition."

Talking about the UP elections, the Foreign Minister said these had been done in phases and they are very happy that the elections are 'inclusive' and the 'enthusiasm is very high'.

He, however, said the only bad thing is that in some cases, out of enthusiasm, there are few fatalities. "We don't want to see any single fatality in any election. But I don't know how it can be done."

He said this is an enormous election and thousands of people are casting their votes and the government is committed to a free and fair and transparent election. "The government didn't interfere and intervene. These are free, fair and transparent elections."

Dr Momen said Bangladesh will host the World Peace Conference on December 4-5 where he expects a wider presence of the international community to promote peace in the world. "Peace is essential."

On the Covid situation, the Foreign Minister said the pandemic is under control in Bangladesh but they are careful about the new South African variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a new coronavirus variant to be "of concern" and named it Omicron.

"In terms of Covid-19, it's under control. But we had to stop all the flights from South Africa to Bangladesh to avoid that particular variant," Dr Momen said.

Talking about the Rohingya crisis and their relocation to Bhasan Char, he said those who have been relocated so far have gone there voluntarily. "We didn't force anybody to go there."

Dr Momen said the ultimate solution is that they must go back to Myanmar.







