Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 7:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SCAM IN E-COMMERCE BASED PLATFORMS

Daraz’s link with illegal sale of foreign bank cards found

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Shaikh Shahrukh

E-commerce company daraz.com.bd (Daraz) is selling virtual cards and unauthorized digital products of foreign banks. Investigation agency has found evidence of smuggling of several thousand crores of taka abroad every year.  
Besides Bangladesh Bank says it is illegal to sell virtual cards of foreign banks in this way.     A person who did not want to disclose his name, said he bought electronic goods online using a virtual card from Daraz websites on September 22.  For this he had to send the same amount of Bangladeshi money to the specific merchant account of Daraz. The card was later found to be from a resident of the USA.
October 10, another person named Nasir Uddin bought a virtual card in the same way. He said, "I actually buy some gift cards using foreign bank cards from various e-commerce sites including Daraz. We pay through MFS in BDT. We get the virtual currency from Daraz."
When asked, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rosho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz, about virtual card sale over phone, told this correspondent to submit questions in written. But later he could not be reached over phone despite repeatef efforts. Then daraz spokesperson replied that for purchase / sale of all digital products collected on any Virtual / Digital Payment channel other than Virtual / Digital Payment channel approved by Bangladesh Bank is strictly prohibited on the platform of Daraz Bangladesh Limited.
Besides, Instagram, Facebook, TickTock (Like/Subscription/Follower), Games Code of (Pubg/Freefire) were restricted to purchase/sale on our platform by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and High Court on August 16.  
Except for the mentioned digital products, all the digital products that are collected according to the virtual/digital payment channels approved by Bangladesh Bank, there will be no restriction on all the digital products (until further instructions).
According to the investigation agency, this is how big crimes are being committed through the virtual cards of foreign banks. The offenses are money laundering, terrorism financing, drug and arms trafficking and transnational crimes.
Two types of virtual cards of foreign banks are being sold here.. One is a fixed card, the other is rechargeable card.
Unauthorized virtual products include foreign channel subscription fees, software activation keys and subscription fees, purchase of game development tools and software, ecommerce gift cards and gift cards from the Google Play Store and App Store.
According to the investigating agency, Daraz has sold at least one lakh virtual cards of foreign banks in the last two years.
Regarding this Bangladesh Bank, spokesperson says it is completely illegal to sell imported foreign bank cards and digital products. If someone takes a foreign bank card and does not use the card himself, he sells it to someone else. In that case there is no provision.
According to various government agencies, at least Tk 10,000 crore is being smuggled through these illegal virtual products every year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police foil students’ protest rally at Shahbagh
India parliament passes bill to repeal farm laws after Modi U-turn
Assoc Prof Farhana to remain in post 
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
Int’l investment summit: BD gets $2.7b pledge
2 die of Covid in 24 hrs
SC to resume in-person hearing tomorrow
UP polls-related violence kills eight more people across country


Latest News
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
ACC sends letters seeking info of transport leader Enayet Ullah's wealth
Protest to continue till all demands are met: Students
One held with Cholai liquor in Chattogram
Sexagenarian dies at RMCH Covid unit
Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Jan 16
Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 273 fresh cases
Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM
National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away
Spain's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or
Most Read News
HC denies bail to producer Raj in money laundering case
ULAB’s 6th convocation held
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, to remain in post
Hefazat secretary gen Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away
Risk related to Omicron
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
UP polls: Independent, rebel candidates take lead in Naogaon
Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Bangladesh
Keep borders open as we tackle new Covid variant: WHO
JaPa-independent candidates win in 10 UPs of Nageshwari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft