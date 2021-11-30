3  to die for murder of a child in Madaripur

A Madaripur court has sentenced three people to death for killing a child.

Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nitaichandra Saha handed down the verdict on Monday and fined all convicts Tk 50,000 each, besides the death sentence. The judge acquitted one suspect in the case.

Those who received capital punishment are Shafiqul Molla, 30, from Pirojpur, Rajib Howladar, 39, and Rimon Hossain aka Imon Gachhi, 31, from Madaripur's Rajoir Upazila. -bdnews24.com