Govt won't take any unexpected policy action against pvt investment: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday said the government would not take any unexpected policy action that could go against private investment. The private investment will be protected by the country's laws.

He made the statement while speaking at a session of the two-day International Investment Summit, 2021 that promoting private investment and export diversification requires dynamic logistics.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has organised the International Investment Summit 2021 to brand a 'new Bangladesh' and attract investment.

Joining the panel discussion, a panel of business leaders and analysts urged the government to announce transport and logistics as a high-priority sector to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

The panel called for framing a world-class master plan, providing eco-friendly logistics, formulating prudent policies, and ensuring an integrated approach of the government agencies to build confidence in foreign investors.

They have also urged for offering proper incentives such as tax holidays and ensuring facilities for sustainable growth in the sector at the plenary session of the conference, titled 'Transport and Logistics: The Right Move' held at a city hotel on the second day.

Iterating the government's commitment to taking all steps required, Khalid Mahmud said transport infrastructure investment needs in Bangladesh is estimated to be around US$ 285 billion by 2040.

The transport and logistics service market has an estimated value of US$ 15 billion, he added.

Calling upon international investors to grab opportunities in the potential sector, the minister mentioned that the demand for warehousing and storage is expected to increase with rising trade and economic activities. Such demand, he pointed out, is expected to increase by 64 per cent shortly.

Abul Kasem Khan, Co-Chair, Logistics Infrastructure Development Working Committee, Bangladesh (LIDWC) and Chairperson, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), presented a keynote paper at the session moderated by Naquib Khan, President, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society.

Victoria Rigby Delmon, Infrastructure Upstream Lead, Asia and Pacific, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Wan Chee Foong, Regional CEO, Middle East South Asia & Head of Group Business Development, PSA International Pte Ltd., Singapore, spoke as panelists virtually.

Mahbubul Alam, President, the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI), Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), and Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham), also addressed the session as panelists.

Victoria Rigby Delmon laid emphasis on Bangladesh's major potential areas such as megaprojects, ports, and data connectivity in the logistics and transport sector.

Saying that the country's traffic should be eased, she also stressed the need for transparency and accountability in implementing private-public partnership projects.









