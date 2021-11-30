Women suffer more violence from jobless men staying home: Webinar

Men's long stay at home for lack of employment is one of the reasons why violence against women is increasing in Bangladesh, a webinar was told on Monday.

Speakers at the webinar identified the other factors for which women are subjected to violence as decline of income, limited judicial activities and less willpower to file case.

The webinar on `Analysis of Violence Against Women and Action by JNNPF' was organised by Jatio Nari Nirjatan Protirodh Forum (JNNPF) in association with ActionAid Bangladesh.

The speakers said incidents of torture, oppression and rape of women and children are on the rise in the country. Violence against women and children has been alarming during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the webinar, JNNPF, a platform of 26 human rights organisations, claimed that 609 cases of domestic violence, 42 cases of rape, 239 cases of torture for dowry and 112 cases of child marriage were reported from 20 districts of the country during January to October this year, according to a press release.

In addition, a total of 1379 complaints were registered including 72 polygamous marriages, 73 divorces, 1 murder and 5 suicides, 132 marital disorder and 94 other incidents.

However, 863 cases have been settled and 422 cases are pending out of 1369 cases.

The JNNPF called for preventing and alleviating violence against women and ensure the safety of women by forming committees at all levels starting from the union level.

In addition to building a resistance movement, they called for a positive role of the administration, speedy judicial action, and the formation of a larger national coalition on the issue of prevention of violence against women and children.

Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir said that working together can prevent all forms of violence including violence against women.

JNNPF President Mamtaz Ara Begum, General Secretary Mahmuda Begum, Executive Director of RASIN Asma Akter Mukta, Executive Director of Manab Unnayan Kendra Ashaduzzaman Selim and Manager of Swabalambi Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (SSUS) Kuhinur Begum shared the data and experiences in a webinar.

It was conducted by Manager (Women Rights and Gender Equity) of ActionAid Bangladesh Morium Nesa.














